Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paylocity Holding Corp earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 35 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity Holding Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) opened at 39.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04 billion. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Paylocity Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Beauchamp sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $53,266.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,225,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,121,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Haske sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $184,103.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,380,539 shares in the company, valued at $55,276,781.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,516 shares of company stock worth $6,251,484 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity Holding Corp

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

