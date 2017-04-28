PAX GLOBAL TECHNOL HKD0.10 (PXGYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAX GLOBAL TECHNOL HKD0.10 (NASDAQ:PXGYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PAX Global Technology Ltd. is a provider of electronic funds transfer point of sales terminal solution. PAX Global Technology Ltd. is headquareted in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

PAX GLOBAL TECHNOL HKD0.10 (NASDAQ:PXGYF) opened at 0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. PAX GLOBAL TECHNOL HKD0.10 has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

