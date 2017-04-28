Paul A. Novelly Sells 8,470 Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) Director Paul A. Novelly sold 8,470 shares of FCB Financial Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $398,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) traded down 2.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 222,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $50.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. FCB Financial Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCB. Oak Hill Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 152.2% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 2,744,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,483,000 after buying an additional 1,656,423 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,981,000 after buying an additional 175,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 361,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 776,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after buying an additional 74,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About FCB Financial Holdings

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

