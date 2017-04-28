Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.28

Media headlines about Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patterson-UTI Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,807 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.23 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $29.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company earned $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.82 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.28” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/patterson-uti-energy-pten-earning-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.