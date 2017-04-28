Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patterson-UTI shares has been comfortably outperforming the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas Drilling' industry over the past 1 year. The company's large, high-quality fleet of drilling rigs – especially the technologically advanced ‘Apex’ ones – are the key to its success. We believe Patterson-UTI's acquisition of smaller rival Seventy Seven Energy will bolster its scale and customer base, while helping to enhance its geographic footprint to most active basins in the U.S. Moreover, with the significant advancement of crude oil from their 12-year lows reached in last February, producers are likely to revive spending on drilling activities that would spur rig count. This, in turn, will result in improved demand for oilfield equipments, thereby driving PattersonUTI's revenues, earnings and cash flow.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Instinet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded down 1.300% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.645. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,247 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The firm’s market cap is $3.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.82 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,535.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

