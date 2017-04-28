Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded down 1.300% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.645. The company had a trading volume of 5,901,247 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.18 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.82 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.12) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 210.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 878,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 66,415 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

