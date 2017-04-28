Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm earned $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded down 1.300% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.645. 5,901,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $3.18 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,535.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Instinet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

