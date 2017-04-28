Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in a report published on Thursday morning. Desjardins currently has a $25.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGI. Macquarie downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) traded down 0.59% during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 1,611,406 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The firm’s market cap is $1.92 billion. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.84 million. Pattern Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4138 per share. This is a boost from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is -428.95%.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2,357.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 396.4% in the third quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 178,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after buying an additional 187,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 42,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

