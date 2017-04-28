Patriot Transportation Holding (PATI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News articles about Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patriot Transportation Holding earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) remained flat at $20.75 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Patriot Transportation Holding has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Patriot Transportation Holding from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Patriot Transportation Holding

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc operates as a regional tank truck. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc Its business consists of hauling petroleum related products, and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. The Company operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

