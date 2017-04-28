Patriot National (PN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Patriot National (NYSE:PN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patriot National earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Patriot National (NYSE:PN) remained flat at $2.89 during midday trading on Friday. 124,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Patriot National has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s market capitalization is $90.49 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Patriot National (NYSE:PN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The company earned $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.77 million. Patriot National had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patriot National will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Patriot National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patriot National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Patriot National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Patriot National

Patriot National, Inc is an independent national provider of technology-enabled outsourcing solutions that help insurance carriers, employers and other clients mitigate risk and comply with complex regulations. It offers a range of end-to-end insurance related and specialty services. The Company principally offers approximately two types of services: front-end services, such as brokerage, underwriting and policyholder services, and back-end services, such as claims adjudication and administration.

