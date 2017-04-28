News articles about Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patriot National Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) traded up 0.0000% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.5963. The company has a market cap of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.9104 and a beta of 0.07. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/patriot-national-bancorp-pnbk-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. (the Bank), a national banking association. The Bank offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS), individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.