Patheon NV (PTHN) Receives $31.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Patheon NV in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Patheon NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patheon NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) traded up 1.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 263,177 shares. Patheon NV has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patheon NV will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Patheon NV Company Profile

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment is engaged in manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and nutritional products.

