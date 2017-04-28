Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) traded down 0.73% on Friday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,861 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.80%.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corp news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 18,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,952 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon P. Marten sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $1,231,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,914,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,184 shares of company stock worth $6,675,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $356,535,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after buying an additional 647,693 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp during the first quarter worth about $81,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,859,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,316,000 after buying an additional 382,022 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp during the third quarter worth about $47,701,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $169.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Parker-Hannifin Corp

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

