Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has trended positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Parker Drilling Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker Drilling Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Parker Drilling Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) traded down 2.94% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,141 shares. Parker Drilling Company has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The stock’s market cap is $205.97 million.

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Fontana acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,239.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Parker Drilling Company

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools and services. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools segments, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.

