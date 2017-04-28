Park Sterling Corp (PSTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Park Sterling Corp had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm earned $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) traded down 1.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 792,101 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Park Sterling Corp has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Park Sterling Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Park Sterling Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other news, President Bryan F. Kennedy III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Park Sterling Corp during the third quarter worth $18,010,000. BlackRock Group LTD bought a new stake in Park Sterling Corp during the third quarter worth $11,043,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Sterling Corp by 63.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 880,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Park Sterling Corp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Park Sterling Corp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 594,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 222,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/park-sterling-corp-pstb-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Park Sterling Corp

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Sterling Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Sterling Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.