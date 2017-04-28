Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PK. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) opened at 26.79 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

