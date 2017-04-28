Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Insider Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider David Robert Taylor sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$112,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, David Robert Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, David Robert Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$1,799,000.00.

On Friday, February 10th, David Robert Taylor sold 12,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$199,800.00.

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) opened at 16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock’s market cap is $2.58 billion. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.45.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

