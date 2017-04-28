Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider David Robert Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$1,799,000.00.

David Robert Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, David Robert Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$176,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, David Robert Taylor sold 6,300 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$112,770.00.

On Friday, February 10th, David Robert Taylor sold 12,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$199,800.00.

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) opened at 16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.58 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. Scotiabank restated a “focus stock” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mackie lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$16.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CSFB lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$18.25 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.45.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

