Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NASDAQ:PGRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) traded down 0.395% on Tuesday, reaching $16.395. 722,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.78 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

