Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 83.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Webster Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) opened at 52.02 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company earned $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/parametrica-management-ltd-takes-position-in-webster-financial-co-wbs-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

In other news, Director Karen R. Osar sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $866,886.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,147.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $257,895.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.