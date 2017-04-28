Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 10,068 HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings by 378.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) opened at 40.27 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. HD Supply Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HDS. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

In other news, SVP Margaret Newman sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $80,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $56,431.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,620 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,455 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

