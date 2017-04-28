Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNB Financial acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth $232,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) opened at 72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm earned $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.08 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Deluxe news, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 6,558 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $487,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

