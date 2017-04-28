Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,353 Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Summit Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1,076.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) opened at 26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm earned $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/parametrica-management-ltd-invests-454000-in-summit-materials-inc-sum-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $152,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,328 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.