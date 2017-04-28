Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 507.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) opened at 13.05 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.42 billion. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

