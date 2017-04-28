Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Intuit comprises approximately 0.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $448,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 244,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Intuit by 104.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) opened at 125.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Intuit had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 82.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post $4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Intuit from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.77.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $222,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 103,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $13,043,380.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,306,413.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,709 shares of company stock worth $14,817,623 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

