Pool Co. (POOL) Stake Boosted by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 13.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pool by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 203,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $36,100,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at 120.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.44 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post $4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $3,599,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,503.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wilson B. Sexton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $5,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,012 shares of company stock worth $18,419,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

