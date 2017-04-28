Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.35) target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) opened at 577.50 on Wednesday. Ab Dynamics PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 320.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 630.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 102.59 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 605.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/panmure-gordon-reiterates-hold-rating-for-ab-dynamics-plc-abdp.html.

Ab Dynamics PLC Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of testing systems to the global motor industry. The Company is a designer, manufacturer and provider of testing and measurement products for vehicle suspension, brakes and steering to the global automotive research and development sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.