Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.40.

PNRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Panera Bread from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Panera Bread from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/panera-bread-co-pnra-receives-273-00-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.84. 445,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.99. Panera Bread has a 12 month low of $185.69 and a 12 month high of $316.21.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.36 million. Panera Bread had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Panera Bread will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

Panera Bread Company Profile

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Panera Bread Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panera Bread Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.