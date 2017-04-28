Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.40.
PNRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Panera Bread from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Panera Bread from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Saturday, January 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Panera Bread during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.84. 445,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.99. Panera Bread has a 12 month low of $185.69 and a 12 month high of $316.21.
Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.36 million. Panera Bread had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Panera Bread will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.
Panera Bread Company Profile
Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.
Receive News & Ratings for Panera Bread Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panera Bread Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.