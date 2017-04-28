Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Coverage Initiated at CSFB

Research analysts at CSFB began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAAS. Vetr raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) opened at 16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

About Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

