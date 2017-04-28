Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) traded up 1.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. 6,848,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The company’s market capitalization is $201.99 billion. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post $4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pacific-global-investment-management-co-boosts-stake-in-chevron-co-cvx-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.56 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In other news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.