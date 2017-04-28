P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. P.A.M. Transportation Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) traded up 15.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,070 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.88. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company earned $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

