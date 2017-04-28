Oxford Instruments plc’s (OXIG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc from GBX 735 ($9.40) to GBX 800 ($10.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.95) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc from GBX 970 ($12.40) to GBX 1,070 ($13.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc from GBX 890 ($11.38) to GBX 930 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 830.33 ($10.62).

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) opened at 951.50 on Thursday. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 610.00 and a one year high of GBX 961.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 543.30 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 824.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 742.83.

About Oxford Instruments plc

Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of technology tools and systems for industry and research. The Company operates through three segments: Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. The Nanotechnology Tools segment offers technology products serving research customers in both the public and private sectors.

