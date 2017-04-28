Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Oshkosh Corp from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Oshkosh Corp from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Oshkosh Corp from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) traded down 2.21% during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,347 shares. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Oshkosh Corp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Oshkosh Corp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Oshkosh Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Oshkosh Corp news, Director William S. Wallace sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $171,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,668.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,403,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $9,346,105. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 138.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oshkosh Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Oshkosh Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

