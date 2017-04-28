Orbital ATK (OA) to Repurchase $200 million in Shares

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $200 million in shares on Tuesday, February 28th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) opened at 98.70 on Friday. Orbital ATK has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orbital ATK will post $6.10 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OA. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orbital ATK from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.97.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

