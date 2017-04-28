Orbital ATK Inc (OA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OA. Cowen and Company raised shares of Orbital ATK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital ATK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Orbital ATK from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Orbital ATK in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.97.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) opened at 98.70 on Wednesday. Orbital ATK has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -0.25.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orbital ATK will post $6.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orbital ATK by 14.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Orbital ATK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Orbital ATK by 1,338.8% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Orbital ATK by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Orbital ATK by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

