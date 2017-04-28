ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Receives $13.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

ORBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark Co. started coverage on ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) traded down 1.73% on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 444,419 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company’s market capitalization is $685.22 million.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company earned $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 23,583 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $225,453.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,997 shares of company stock valued at $540,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 72,676 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 761,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 14.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,372,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 173,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions, including network connectivity, devices and Web reporting applications. The Company’s M2M products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, intermodal containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in the transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, oil and gas, maritime and government industries.

