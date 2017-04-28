OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. is the market leader for oral fluid diagnostics. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and diagnostic products for use by insurance companies, public health agencies, clinical laboratories, physicians’ offices, and workplace sites. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on OraSure Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) opened at 13.015 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.186 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 40,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $337,379.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,287.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,382 shares of company stock worth $4,172,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

