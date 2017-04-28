Orange SA (ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange SA (NASDAQ:ORAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Orange SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange SA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Orange SA in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Orange SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Creative Planning raised its stake in Orange SA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orange SA during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Orange SA by 29.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange SA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Orange SA (NASDAQ:ORAN) opened at 15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Orange SA has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Orange SA Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

