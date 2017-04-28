Oracle Co. (ORCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vetr raised Oracle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $51.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,962,654 shares. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Oracle has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 103,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $4,659,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $153,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,106.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,440,760 shares of company stock valued at $291,341,238 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,008,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,691,214,000 after buying an additional 3,341,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 40,999,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,610,462,000 after buying an additional 600,969 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 38,811,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,492,308,000 after buying an additional 3,278,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,945,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,025,000 after buying an additional 3,364,595 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,559,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

