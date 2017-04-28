Opexa Therapeutics (OPXA) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OPXA) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opexa Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OPXA) remained flat at $0.68 during trading on Friday. 20,465 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $5.21 million. Opexa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opexa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Opexa Therapeutics Company Profile

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc (Opexa) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a personalized immunotherapy with the potential to treat various illnesses, including multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as other autoimmune diseases, such as neuromyelitis optica (NMO). These therapies are based on its T-cell technology.

