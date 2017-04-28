Onvia (ONVI) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Onvia (NASDAQ:ONVI) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Onvia earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Onvia (NASDAQ:ONVI) traded up 4.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,319 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $33.18 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Onvia has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

About Onvia

Onvia, Inc (Onvia) is a provider of business information and research solutions that help companies plan, market and sell to government agencies throughout the United States. The Company’s business solutions provide clients online access to its information about government procurement activity across local, state and federal government agencies.

