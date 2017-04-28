ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 2,710,532 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.19. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $59.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,193,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,037,000 after buying an additional 1,145,098 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,645,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $36,425,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,680,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,142,000 after buying an additional 584,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

