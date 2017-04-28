One Group Hospitality (STKS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News coverage about One Group Hospitality (OTCMKTS:STKS) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Group Hospitality earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

One Group Hospitality (OTCMKTS:STKS) traded up 1.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 14,271 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. One Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock’s market capitalization is $56.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, formerly Committed Capital Acquisition Corporation, is a hospitality company. The Company develops, owns and operates restaurants and lounges, and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos and other locations across the globe.

