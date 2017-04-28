Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Oncobiologics Inc (NYSE:ONS) in a research note published on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC cut Oncobiologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Oncobiologics (NYSE:ONS) opened at 2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $51.99 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. It is focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The Company offers BioSymphony Platform.

