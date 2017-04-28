On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “On Assignment, Inc., through its first operating division, Lab Support, is a leading nationwide provider of temporary scientific professionals to laboratories in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, and environmental industries. The company’s strategy is to serve the needs of targeted industries for quality assignments of temporary professionals. “

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On Assignment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) traded down 3.54% on Friday, hitting $51.77. 619,066 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. On Assignment has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $53.80.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Assignment will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $57,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,153,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,312 shares of company stock worth $15,542,374 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of On Assignment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of On Assignment by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of On Assignment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

