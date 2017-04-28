Omeros (OMER) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omeros earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 321,734 shares. Omeros has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $715.18 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $49,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

