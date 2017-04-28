Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Insider Sells 87,500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,076 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) opened at 33.94 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $234.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vetr lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

