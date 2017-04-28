Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) have trended positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded up 1.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 329,528 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.15. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Swygert sold 40,000 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,954.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 950 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $30,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,672.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,365. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

