Old National Bancorp (ONB) Upgraded by Hilliard Lyons to Neutral

Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Hilliard Lyons currently has $17.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) traded down 2.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,093 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.16. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $18.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $148.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

In related news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 344,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,439.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 25.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

