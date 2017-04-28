Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media headlines about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old National Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 40 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) traded down 2.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 807,093 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.16. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $18.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm earned $148.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,439.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

